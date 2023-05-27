The frenzy surrounding artificial intelligence led another day of gains in the stock market as traders were also growing more confident a deal on the U.S. debt limit would be reached.
The S&P 500 rose 1.3 percent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 added 2.6 percent as Marvell Technology said revenue in 2024 would “at least double” from a year ago on a surge in demand from AI, echoing sentiments from Nvidia earlier in the week. Shares of the chipmaker surged 32 percent.
The gains came as U.S. negotiators also appeared to be moving closer to an agreement to raise the U.S. debt limit and cap federal spending for two years. A U.S. default could result in catastrophic damage, putting markets on edge. However, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said he believed progress had been made Thursday night.
“Today we are getting a boost from debt ceiling headlines plus continued AI enthusiasm,” said John Kolovos, chief technical strategist at Macro Risk Advisors.
Investors were demanding less of a premium to hold U.S. Treasury bills seen most at risk of nonpayment if a deal wasn’t reached in time. Securities expiring in early June — when Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned the government could run out of money — were all yielding less than 6 percent on Friday.
Meanwhile, the rate-sensitive two-year Treasury drifted as traders considered how a debt deal could play into the Federal Reserve’s path forward on interest rates. The two-year yield hovered around 4.56 percent after a report on consumer spending showed the Fed still has more work to do to bring inflation back toward its target. The personal consumption expenditures price index, one of the Fed’s preferred inflation gauges, rose by a faster-than-expected 0.4 percent in April.
“While we believe that there are good chances for a [debt] resolution before the FOMC meeting, any deal would almost certainly include some fiscal tightening, which should reduce the need for the Fed to hike rates,” said Brian Rose, senior U.S. economist at UBS Chief Investment Office. “Going past the debt ceiling deadline would have serious consequences, and in that event there is almost no chance that the Fed would hike.”
In other corporate news, retailer Gap rallied 12 percent after reporting better-than-expected results. Workday jumped 10 percent after results at the application software company pointed to stable demand. And Ford rose 6.2 percent after striking a deal with Tesla to give its electric-vehicle customers access to the Tesla Supercharger network.
Elsewhere in Europe, the Stoxx 600 rose with chipmakers including ASML advancing for a second day. Glencore gained after a report that its Viterra unit is in talks to merge with Bunge, one of the world’s largest crop merchants. And in Asia, the benchmark CSI 300 index ended little changed, bringing the week’s losses to 2.4 percent amid growth concerns.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.