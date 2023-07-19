The restaurant chain Taco John’s surrendered its “Taco Tuesday” trademark on Tuesday, appropriately enough, ending a battle between the company and its fast-food rival Taco Bell, which sought to free the famous phrase from the bonds of patent law.
The two companies squashed their beef over Taco Tuesday, the Wall Street Journal first reported, after Taco Bell filed a petition in May with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office to cancel the trademark that Taco John’s has held since 1989.
“It’s just not worth the amount of money it would take to defend it,” Taco John’s Chief Executive Jim Creel told the Journal. “We’d rather take that money and put it toward a good cause.”
Taco Bell had mounted a fierce campaign against the trademark, arguing that its customers could “Live Más” if only they could “freely say ‘Taco Tuesday.’”
The campaign included an advertisement featuring Lakers star LeBron James saying, “Everyone should be able to say and celebrate Taco Tuesday.” The ad bleeped out the word Tuesday, with James explaining that there was a trademark on the phrase.
“No more trademark. No more bleeping, starting right now,” James says.
Taco Bell took a cheeky tone in its May filing with the patent office.
“People like tacos on Tuesdays. They just do. It’s even fun to say: ‘Taco Tuesday.’ Tacos have the unique ability to bring people together and bring joy to their lives on an otherwise mediocre day of the week. But since 1989, entities associated with Registrant have owned a federal trademark registration for ‘Taco Tuesday.’ Not cool,” Taco Bell wrote in the company’s petition.
Taco John’s initially fought Taco Bell’s incursion on the trademark in May — but said that other restaurants could use the Taco John’s special Taco Tuesday offer for the month of June.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.