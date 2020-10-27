A suspect linked to a torched ballot dropbox outside the Boston Public Library that was set ablaze early Sunday morning is believed to be “emotionally disturbed” and has been taken into custody, according to authorities.
Boston Police identified Worldy Armand, 39, of Boston, Sunday night while on patrol in the South End after seeing he matched the description of a man who reportedly lit a ballot dropbox on fire.
Armand had an active straight warrant out of Ipswich District Court for receiving stolen property, according to BPD, and he was taken into custody.
He is expected to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court on the charge of willful and malicious burning.
Speaking outside of Roxbury Courthouse on Monday morning following an unrelated arraignment, District Attorney Rachael Rollins called Armand “an emotionally disturbed individual” and said the court has yet to evaluate him to decide if he is fit to stand before a judge. If Armand is found incompetent during Monday’s evaluation, he’ll be taken to Bridgewater State Hospital for a longer 20- to 30-day evaluation before his fitness to stand trial is determined.
“I do not believe this individual is plotting against our democracy,” Rollins said. The arson attempt on the ballot dropbox drew sharp criticism from state and local officials concerned over the integrity of the election system as news of the attack broke on Sunday.
Rollins said the incident shows that “we should be concerned about those boxes” and warned anyone caught interfering with voting rights would be prosecuted.
Rollins reiterated calls for Boston voters who used the Copley Square ballot dropbox that was targeted to contact the Secretary of State’s office.
There were 122 ballots inside the dropbox outside the Boston Public Library’s main branch when the arson attack happened just after 4 a.m. on Sunday. At least 35 were destroyed when firefighters inserted a fire hose inside the box to quell the flames, according to the Mayor Martin Walsh’s office. The dropbox was most recently emptied at 2:29 p.m. on Saturday, but Rollins encouraged anyone who has used the box “within the last week even” to verify receipt of their ballot with election officials.
Walsh said in a statement Monday, “I want to thank the Boston Police Department for their swift action, our law enforcement partners and members of the community who all played a role that led to the arrest of the suspect in the Copley Square ballot dropbox incident.”
The city is encouraging any Boston voter who deposited their ballot at the Copley Square dropbox between 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 24 and approximately 4:00 a.m. on Sunday, October 25 to check the status of their ballot by calling 617-635-2211.
Walsh said, “Voters can be assured that our first and foremost priority is maintaining the integrity of our elections process. We remain committed to making their voices heard in this and every election, and maintaining transparency and trust with voters.”