DAYTON, Ohio — A gunman in body armor opened fire outside a popular bar here early Sunday, killing nine people in a minute before police approached the premises and fatally shot him.
The masked gunman wore a bulletproof vest and carried high-capacity magazines, apparently planning for an extended rampage, but several officers were nearby and responded quickly, officials said.
Officials identified the shooter as Connor Stephen Betts, a 24-year-old who had been studying psychology at a local community college and working at a Chipotle restaurant. In an online profile, Betts reportedly described himself as "Good under pressure. Fast learner. Eager to overachieve."
Betts's sister was among the nine fatalities, local officials said. Dayton Police Chief Richard Biehl stressed Sunday afternoon that police have lots of evidence left to process and are still trying to answer "the question that everyone wants to know: why."
Police Lt. Col. Matt Carper said it is too early in the investigation to determine whether the gunman was targeting anyone or any place specifically.
"Due to the very short timeline of violence, it's hard to imagine there was much discrimination in the shooting," Carper said.
Authorities said four women and five men were killed. The youngest was 22, the oldest 57. Of the 27 people who were injured, 15 have been discharged from the hospital.
The attack occurred less than a day after a man with an assault-style weapon killed 20 people in El Paso, Texas, and a week after a gunman opened fire at a garlic festival in Gilroy, California, killing three people, including a 6-year-old boy, and wounding 12.
"As a mayor, this is a day that we all dread happening," Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley said in a Sunday morning news conference. "And certainly what's very sad as I've gotten messages from cities across the country is that so many of us have gone through it."
The shooting shattered a typical summer weekend night's revelry in Dayton's Oregon District, an area near the University of Dayton that was busy with the nightlife of bars and restaurants. Police said officers ended the violence "quickly" by shooting the gunman, who began firing at 1:07 a.m. with what Whaley called an "AK-like gun."
Betts arrived in a 2007 gray Toyota Corolla with his sister and a male "companion," according to authorities. At some point, the three separated.
"What they did during that time they weren't together is a question mark," Biehl said.
The sister was not Betts's first kill, according to police. But she and the male companion were among the earliest victims, fatally shot when Betts emerged onto Fifth Street.
The gunman used a .223-caliber high-capacity magazine with room for 100 rounds and was wearing body armor, according to authorities. He had additional magazines.
Video played at Sunday afternoon's news conference showed people fleeing past parked cars as shot after shot rang out. And surveillance footage from outside the Oregon District's Ned Peppers Bar captured the moment Betts was struck multiple times by officers' fire as he tried to enter the establishment.
Police said they neutralized Betts in 30 seconds. Officials said the quick response saved lives.
"Had this individual made it through the doorway of Ned Peppers with that level of weaponry, there would have been catastrophic injury and loss of life," Biehl said. "So stopping him before he could get inside there - where you saw people were running in there for protection - was essential to minimizing to the degree we could casualties and deaths from this incident."
The officers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave, per protocol. Six officers fired at least one round, Biehl said.
Belinda Brown, a 46-year-old elementary school teacher in Dayton, told The Washington Post that her niece was sitting outside a restaurant when the shooter, clad entirely in black and wearing a mask, pulled out a large gun and "just opened fire." Her niece jumped up with her friends, ran inside and hid behind the counter of a nearby bar, where she huddled in terror with the bar's employees, said Brown, who heard the account later.
The niece, her friends and the employees were able to sneak out the back, she added.
Brown's nephew, meanwhile, was at a club next door to the restaurant where the shooting started. As soon as he heard the loud pops, he whipped out his phone and started recording - and running.
"Nothing ever happens in the Oregon District. It's a very quiet, upscale neighborhood in Dayton, and everybody hangs out there," Brown said. "It's just unheard of. You don't even get fights there."
"This just shows these things can happen anywhere now," she said.
The Oregon District, just east of downtown, wrote in a Facebook post, "We are heartbroken for the victims and their families." The district will reopen Sunday afternoon, Whaley said, maintaining that the district is "one of the safest places in the whole region" while saying that the recent attacks show that any place in the country could be hit by gun violence.
A LinkedIn profile that appears to belong to Connor Betts indicates that he was a psychology student at Sinclair Community College in Dayton and an employee at Chipotle Mexican Grill. Before police had publicly identified Betts as the gunman, Steven Johnson - the college's president - issued a statement expressing the Sinclair community's horror over the attack.
The alleged gunman's sister Megan Betts spent the last few months of her life as a tour guide helping visitors explore the wilds of Missoula County, Montana, said her former supervisor at the Smokejumpers Visitor Center.
Megan Betts scored the summer internship - which ran from roughly the middle of May to July - through a program run by the Student Conservation Association, according to Daniel Cottrell, the manager at the visitor center.
He said Megan Betts was a "very positive person." While she worked at the visitor center, she earned a reputation as a competent employee well-liked by her peers, according to Cottrell. She also loved exploring new places - especially Montana and its "local culture," he said.
"We really enjoyed the time that she spent working here for us. She was full of life and really passionate," Cottrell said in an interview with The Post. "She was a very caring individual." Cottrell said that he never discussed her brother with her but that she did seem close with her family.
When Megan Betts left the job in Montana near the end of the summer, her mother drove to pick her up, and Cottrell noticed that the two seemed to have a very good relationship.
"I'm just sad," Cottrell said of the Dayton shooting. "I am just frustrated these things keep happening in this country."
The quiet cul-de-sac in a leafy suburb of Dayton where Betts's address is listed was turned upside down Sunday when news of the gunman's identity spread. Brad Howard, 24, told The Post that he attended school with Betts and described his former classmate as soft-spoken.
Whaley would not speculate on the gunman's motive. "I can't get inside his head," she said.
Police said Betts had a minimal criminal history as an adult - just traffic violations.
The Montgomery County Coroner's Office identified the nine as Megan Betts, Monica Brickhouse, Nicholas Cumer, Derrick Fudge, Thomas McNichols, Lois Oglesby, Saeed Saleh, Logan Turner and Beatrice Warren-Curtis. A vigil for victims and their loved ones is scheduled for 8 p.m. Sunday in the Oregon District.
"While this is a terribly sad day for our city, I am amazed by the quick response of Dayton police that saved literally hundreds of lives," she said.
Just hours after the shooting, the scene was cordoned off with police tape and the area was largely deserted. But as daybreak settled over the city, more people filed into Dayton's convention center, seeking information about missing loved ones at a station set up by the city.
Joe Oglesby, who said his niece Lois Oglesby was killed in the attack, felt "numb." Oglesby said his 29-year-old niece had just had a baby last month and had an older child.
"She was a nurse's aide and a very devoted mother," Oglesby said.
Jazze Pigue, 26, of Dayton arrived at the convention center to find her cousin. Initial reports put the shooting around Ned Peppers nightclub, which Pigue said her cousin liked to visit. The recent rash of U.S. shootings and Dayton's addition to the long list of places attacked is "disheartening," she said.
The shooting is one in a string of high-profile challenges the city has faced this year. A Ku Klux Klan rally drew hundreds of protesters in May; then, a round of tornadoes chewed through the northern part of the city.
"Dayton has been through a lot lately, but I continue to be amazed at the grit and resiliency of the community," Whaley said.
The governor ordered flags to fly at half-staff as people from around the world expressed sadness over the latest mass shooting in the United States. Pope Francis offered his condolences for the victims of U.S. shootings that hurt "defenseless people." New British Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted out his sympathy, too.
President Donald Trump has been briefed on the Dayton shooting and is monitoring the situation, deputy White House press secretary Steven Groves told The Associated Press.
Trump's first tweet on the shooting Sunday morning focused on law enforcement's response, praising the speed, and said that "information is rapidly being accumulated in Dayton."
"Much has already [been] learned in El Paso," he wrote.
"God bless the people of El Paso Texas," he added in another tweet. "God bless the people of Dayton, Ohio."
Ohio leaders also shared their grief. Some went beyond condolences to call for stricter gun control, echoing Democratic leaders who renewed their condemnations of inaction on guns after the El Paso shooting.
"We are also angry - angry that shooting after shooting politicians in Washington and Columbus refuse to pass sensible gun-safety laws to protect our communities," Sen. Sherrod Brown, a Democrat, tweeted.
Sen. Rob Portman, R- Ohio, did not mention gun control but said in a statement that these "senseless acts of violence must stop."
Gun owners can carry their weapons openly in Ohio; concealed-carry handgun licenses are available through an application. The minimum age to purchase a gun is 18, while an individual must be at least 21 to buy a handgun.
Rep. Michael Turner, R-Ohio, wrote on Twitter that his daughter and a friend were across the street from the site of the shooting when it began. They watched as officers ran toward gunfire, he said.
"Thank you to @DaytonPolice for their bravery in stopping this evil," Turner said.