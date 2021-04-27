WASHINGTON — The legal battle over gun control opened a new front Monday at the Supreme Court, as the justices announced they will consider an important National Rifle Association-backed lawsuit asserting the constitutional right to carry a weapon outside the home.
The court will hear the challenge to a century-old New York law in the term that begins in October. The restriction requires those who seek a permit to carry a concealed weapon to show a special need for self-defense and is similar to laws in Maryland, Massachusetts and elsewhere that the court in the past has declined to review.
It has been more than a decade since the court last issued a major opinion on gun control. A change in the court’s membership is probably the reason for the about-face from last June, when the court passed up nearly a dozen gun-control challenges.
Justice Amy Coney Barrett has filled the seat held by liberal Ruth Bader Ginsburg until her death in September and given conservatives a 6-3 majority. Barrett joins colleagues who have complained that the court needs to define more clearly the rights first acknowledged in 2008, when the Supreme Court ruled in District of Columbia v. Heller that individuals have the right to gun ownership for self-defense in their homes.
The court’s announcement comes at a fraught moment: The nation is reeling from a series of mass shootings. President Joe Biden has lamented the killings and advocated new gun-control measures and a strengthening of existing controls. The House just last month passed sweeping legislation, and the Senate is locked in contentious disagreement.
Gun rights groups such as the NRA have said limitations on the right to carry a concealed weapon outside the home is “perhaps the single most important unresolved Second Amendment question” since the court found an individual right to gun ownership.
The New York Rifle & Pistol Association, an NRA affiliate that brought the case to the court, said in its brief that “the text, history, and tradition of the Second Amendment and this Court’s binding precedents compel the conclusion that the Second Amendment does indeed secure that right.”
After the court announced it was taking the case for argument next fall, the NRA said most states already conclude the right to carry a weapon outside the home is well established.
“The [Supreme] Court rarely takes Second Amendment cases,” Jason Ouimet, executive director of the NRA Institute for Legislative Action said in a statement. “We’re confident that the court will tell New York and the other states that our Second Amendment right to defend ourselves is fundamental, and doesn’t vanish when we leave our homes.”
New York officials had urged the court to let its law stand, and were discouraged by the court’s decision to review a lower court’s ruling upholding it.
“New York’s nation-leading gun violence prevention laws ... have made us the safest big state in the nation,” Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a statement, adding that the NRA suit poses a “massive threat to that security.”