WASHINGTON — The U.S. Supreme Court let President Donald Trump’s administration end the census count more than two weeks early, dealing a blow to civil rights groups that said minorities will be undercounted as a result.
The justices, without explanation, blocked a federal trial court ruling that had required the decennial count to continue through the end of October. Justice Sonia Sotomayor dissented.
The Census Bureau reported on Tuesday that as of the day before, 99.9 percent of housing units have been accounted for so far in the 2020 Census, with 33.1 percent counted by census takers and other field data collection operations, and 66.8 percent of housing units responding online, by phone or by mail.
The administration said it needs to stop counting now so it can meet a Dec. 31 statutory deadline for Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross to send a report to the president. The administration asked the Supreme Court to intervene after being rejected by a San Francisco-based federal appeals court.
A census undercount would mean that affected groups get less political representation and fewer federal dollars than they otherwise could.
Representatives of the groups that sued said the efforts in court have paid off, with “millions” more Americans counted since a judge in San Jose, California, blocked the Census Bureau from wrapping up early. They said in a statement they will continue to scrutinize the Census Bureau’s actions to ensure “a full, fair and accurate census for all — including communities of color, immigrants, low-income families, those experiencing homelessness, and other hard-to-reach populations.”
Justice and Commerce department officials didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.
The Supreme Court is separately considering how to handle Trump’s bid to exclude undocumented immigrants from the count. The justices could say as soon as Friday whether they will hear arguments on Trump’s appeal.