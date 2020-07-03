WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court on Thursday left in place laws in Chicago and Pennsylvania that restrict anti-abortion protesters who gather near the entrances of clinics and other medical facilities.
The court without comment turned away challengers who said the ordinances violate their First Amendment rights to free speech “at the precise moment when this speech is most likely to matter.” Justice Clarence Thomas would have granted the challenge to Chicago’s ordinance, but no other justice indicated agreement.
At the same time, the court vacated wins for abortion-rights advocates challenging two Indiana abortion restrictions. It sent the cases back for reconsideration in light of the reasoning the Supreme Court used in striking down Louisiana’s restrictions on abortion clinic doctors.
In the protest cases, antiabortion groups wanted the justices to reexamine the court’s 2000 decision in Hill v. Colorado, in which it approved that state’s law that established a 100-foot buffer zone around the entrances to medical facilities. Violent clashes sometimes occur between antiabortion protesters and women and their supporters entering clinics.
The challengers said the Supreme Court’s free-speech decisions since Hill have undermined the precedent. For instance, the court in 2014 struck down a Massachusetts law that allowed only certain people in a 35-foot zone around entrances to facilities.
The Chicago law says that within 50 feet of the entrance to an abortion clinic or other medical facility, a person needs consent to come within 8 feet of someone to pass out leaflets or to engage in “oral protest, education, or counseling.”
“Under the ordinance, one can, without consent, approach a person within the ‘bubble zone’ to solicit donations for a charity, sell Cubs tickets, campaign for a candidate, or panhandle. One can also approach without speaking at all,” wrote lawyers for the Thomas More Society. “But certain speech is declared illegal: it is unlawful to approach that same person to ‘educate’ or ‘counsel’ her about alternatives to abortion.”
A unanimous panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 7th Circuit reluctantly upheld the Chicago ordinance, saying that the court’s subsequent decisions “have deeply shaken Hill’s foundation.”
The panel contained two judges considered by Republican presidents for the Supreme Court, Diane S. Sykes and Amy Coney Barrett. They said they had no authority to overturn the law.
Hill “remains on the books and directly controls here,” Sykes wrote, adding “Only the Supreme Court can bring harmony to these precedents.”