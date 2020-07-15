Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was hospitalized Tuesday for a “possible infection,” according to a spokeswoman.

Ginsburg, 87, who has been hospitalized several times this year over complications with her gallbladder, was first taken to a hospital in Washington, D.C., on Monday night after suffering “fever and chills,” the spokeswoman, Kathleen Arberg, said in a statement. The liberal-leaning justice was then transferred to Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore on Tuesday morning and underwent an endoscopic procedure to “clean out” a stent that was placed last year, Arberg said.

“The justice is resting comfortably and will stay in the hospital for a few days to receive intravenous antibiotic treatment,” Arberg said.

Arberg’s statement did not say whether Ginsburg has been tested for COVID-19. She did not immediately return a request for comment.

Ginsburg, nominated by President Bill Clinton, has served on the high court since 1993. She’s been a consistently liberal vote on the bench.

Her age and recent health complications have raised concern among liberals that President Donald Trump could get another Supreme Court appointment before November’s election.

—New York Daily News