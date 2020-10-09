Pat Cipollone, left, White House counsel, Seventh U.S. Circuit Court Judge Amy Coney Barrett, President Donald Trump’s nominee for the U.S. Supreme Court, and Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, meet in the Mansfield Room at the U.S. Capitol on Sept. 29 in Washington, D.C. Despite the health risks due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Senate Republicans are pressing forward with a vote by month’s end on Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation to the Supreme Court.