WASHINGTON — A divided U.S. Supreme Court left in force New York’s requirement that health-care workers be vaccinated against COVID-19, refusing to order exemptions for 20 providers who say they object to the shot on religious grounds.
The rebuff, which came with no explanation, follows a similar rejection in a Maine case in October. Justices Neil Gorsuch, Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito dissented, with Gorsuch suggesting New York Gov. Kathy Hochul had acted out of anti-religious animus.
The orders come amid a cultural and political firestorm over COVID vaccine requirements. Republican-led states including Florida are moving to fine companies unless they let workers opt out, pushing back against President Joe Biden’s plan to require private employers to ensure workers are vaccinated or face federal occupational safety penalties.
A federal appeals court has put the Biden rules on hold, and that issue is likely to reach the Supreme Court soon as well.
New York is among a handful of states that require vaccinations for health-care workers without allowing a faith-based exemption. New York’s mandate, issued Aug. 26 by the Department of Health, requires health care workers to be vaccinated if they are in close contact with patients, residents or other workers. The rule exempts people who have a medical reason for not getting vaccinated.