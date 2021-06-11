Sukiyaki is a fun meal that can be cooked at the table using an electric frying pan or wok. Of course, you can also cook the entire meal in the kitchen and bring it to the table. To keep from looking back at a recipe as you stir-fry the ingredients, line them up on a cutting board or plate in order of use, so you’ll know which ingredient comes next. Diabetic-friendly, this Japanese beef dish works up quickly.
SUKIYAKI
Servings: 2
INGREDIENTS
1 package microwave brown rice (to make 1½ cups cooked rice)
¼ cup fat-free, low-sodium chicken broth
1 tablespoon low-sodium soy sauce
½ cup dry sherry
Sugar substitute equivalent to 2 teaspoons sugar
4 teaspoons sesame oil
1 cup sliced yellow onion
2 cups sliced celery stalks
½ pound grass-fed strip steak, cut into strips about 4 inches long and ½-inch wide
¼ pound mushrooms, sliced (about 1½ cups)
5 ounces washed, ready-to eat spinach (4 cups)
8 scallions, sliced (about 1 cup)
Freshly ground black pepper
STEPS
Microwave brown rice according to package instructions. Measure 1½ cups and save the remaining rice for another meal. Divide between two dinner plates.
Mix chicken broth, soy sauce, sherry and sugar substitute together. Heat sesame oil in a skillet or electric frying pan. Add onion and celery and cook three minutes. Add beef and mushrooms and cook one minute, constantly tossing the ingredients in the pan. Add half of the sauce and stir. Add spinach and scallions and cook one minute. Add remaining sauce and cook 30 seconds, continuing to stir. Add black pepper to taste.
Remove immediately from the pan and serve over the rice, spooning the sauce on top.
Nutrition per serving: 560 calories, 130 calories from fat, 14 g fat, 2.9 g saturated fat, 5.2 g monounsaturated fat, 65 mg cholesterol, 37 g protein, 58 g carbohydrates, 9 g dietary fiber, 9 g sugars, 500 mg sodium, 1,600 mg potassium, 540 mg phosphorus.
Exchanges: 2½ starch, 5 vegetable, 4 lean protein, 1 fat
From “Delicious One-Pot Dishes” by Linda Gassenheimer, published by the American Diabetes Association. Reprinted with permission.