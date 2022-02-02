Cannabis use can "significantly" impair drivers for up to four hours, a new study revealed, stressing the urgency for a better understanding of the plant's effects as use increases around the country.
"Expanding cannabis medicalization and legalization increases the urgency to understand the factors associated with acute driving impairment," researchers wrote.
Results of the study by the University of California-San Diego, the Food and Drug Administration and the Research Advisory Panel of California were published last week in the JAMA Psychiatry journal. The randomized clinical trial involved 191 regular cannabis users.
Researchers measured "key driving simulator variables, assessed prior to smoking and at multiple time points post-smoking." They also examined additional indicators, including self-perceptions of driving impairment and cannabis-use history.
Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker, in his final year in office, is pushing lawmakers to act on legislation filed by his office to toughen up enforcement and penalties for drivers who get behind the wheel when they're stoned.
His bill is named for State Police Trooper Thomas Clardy, who was killed while conducting a traffic stop on the Mass Pike in Charlton in 2016 when a man with THC in his system crashed his car into Clardy's cruiser.
A previous version of the bill stalled during the last session.
"Unfortunately, our road safety laws have not caught up to the current public safety landscape with respect to impaired driving," Baker said when he introduced the bill last November.
But the proposal hasn't gained support from the Cannabis Control Commission, and Democrats have expressed skepticism over the bill's reliance on so-called "drug recognition experts" — trained police — to detect impairment as study after study has cast doubt on the accuracy of stoned driving tests.