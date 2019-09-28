COLUMBUS, Ohio — The city of Columbus has agreed to pay $450,000 to adult film actress Stormy Daniels — her legal name is Stephanie Clifford — over her July 2018 arrest at a Cleveland Avenue strip club for which charges were later dropped.
Following a closed-door mediation session in federal court Friday morning, Daniels, 40, of suburban Dallas, agreed to the settlement. She spoke to television reporters on the sidewalk outside afterward, confirming the conclusion.
She had sought $2 million in the civil suit.
“All parties agree that a settlement of $450,000 was fair, given the facts and circumstances involved,” said Meredith Tucker, spokeswoman for City Attorney Zach Klein.
The two other women involved, both employees of Sirens Gentlemen’s Club at the time, settled late last year, with Columbus City Council approving a total of $150,000 in January.
The council still must sign off on the settlement payment to Daniels. Its next meeting is scheduled for Oct. 7.
— The Columbus Dispatch