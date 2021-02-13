U.S. stocks were little changed near all-time highs Friday as investors await signs that Washington is moving forward with a spending bill. Oil futures rallied, while yields on benchmark Treasury notes rose.
The S&P 500 swung between gains and losses ahead of a three-day weekend. The index has ended three straight days within 0.2 percent of its prior close after a rally Monday. Expedia Group Inc. fell after reporting results that missed expectations. European stocks turned positive after opening lower.
Part of the reason behind the rally is that investors believe President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 relief package will deliver plenty of aid to the U.S. economy. At the same time, the vaccine rollout is making progress.
— Bloomberg News