US-NEWS-BANNON-GET

Former Trump White House senior adviser Steve Bannon speaks to the media as he arrives at federal court Friday in Washington, D.C.

 Kevin Dietsch / Getty Images/TNS

WASHINGTON — Steve Bannon, a longtime adviser to former President Donald Trump, was ordered to spend four months in jail and pay a $6,500 fine for refusing to comply with a subpoena from the House committee investigating the attack on the U.S. Capitol.






