Massachusetts sports betting

Massachusetts Gaming Commission’s chairwoman Cathy Judd-Stein, Springfield mayor Domenic J. Sarno, state Sen. Adam Gomez Sr., MGM Springfield’s president Chris Kelley, state Rep. Carlos Gonzalez joined other elected officials and staff members for the ribbon cutting ceremony of the BetMGM Sportsbook & Lounge Tuesday morning.

 Leon Nguyen / The Republican/TNS

The Philadelphia Eagles to win the Super Bowl, Boston Celtics to win the NBA Finals, Boston Bruins to win the Stanley Cup, and the Kansas City Chiefs to win the Super Bowl.






(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.