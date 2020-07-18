ORLANDO, Fla. — The 45th Space Wing has forecast a 60 percent chance for good weather for a SpaceX launch from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station on Sunday evening.
SpaceX had planned to launch the ANASIS-II communication satellite for the South Korean government in an attempt Tuesday, but stood down after to take a closer look at the second stage and swap hardware if needed, the company stated.
While SpaceX has not confirmed the launch time, the 45th Space Wing in its Thursday forecast puts the Sunday launch window from 5 to 9:55 p.m. for the planned liftoff of its Falcon 9 rocket from Space Launch Complex 40.
The forecast suggests Florida’s afternoon thunderstorms will be inland by the launch window, but could still see showers close to the launch site that could mean either cumulus clouds or lightning might violate launch parameters.
The same concerns are in place in the event of a 24-hour delay, but with a 70 percent chance for good weather.
The ANASIS-II mission will be the first dedicated communication satellite built for the South Korean government. The satellite was built by aerospace company Airbus and based on the Eurostar satellite platform. If successful, the satellite will be the 52nd Eurostar E3000 satellite launched, according to Aribus, and it will operate in geostationary orbit.
SpaceX will be re-using the first stage booster on this mission that was used less than two months ago for the Crew Dragon flight of astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley.