Effective Nov. 3, Southwest Airlines will cease operations at Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) in New Jersey, citing the grounding of Boeing 737 Max 8 planes as the catalyst for the decision. The carrier began service at Newark in 2011 and offered up to 20 departures a day to cities including Austin, Texas; Baltimore; Chicago (Midway); Denver; Nashville, Tennessee; Oakland, California; Orlando, Florida; Phoenix; San Diego and St. Louis.
The 125 Southwest employees at the New Jersey airport, one of the 100 domestic destinations in the airline’s system, will be offered jobs at New York’s LaGuardia Airport and are allowed to bid for positions within the airline’s greater network.
“It’s never our desire to leave any community that we serve, but Southwest has made the difficult decision to discontinue service at Newark Liberty International Airport,” the airline said in a statement. “This was not an easy decision to make, but we must optimize our aircraft and resources to meet customer demand in other markets.”
This month, Southwest was one of three airlines to cancel 737 Max flights through the fall, accounting for thousands of flights, now that Boeing’s Max jets may not be ready for service before then. In addition to the faulty data problem that led to the deadly crashes of 737 Max planes in Indonesia and Ethiopia, the jets have issues with their flight control computers, according to new findings from the Federal Aviation Administration.
“We have a problematic airplane that has to be fixed,” says Michael Boyd, president and co-founder of Boyd Group International, an aviation consulting and research firm. “As we speak there are about 550 Max jets sitting someplace. Two hundred are brand new, never given to the airlines; 350 flown. Getting those airplanes back in service is going to take months.”
According to Boyd, the grounding of the 737 Max jets hasn’t been a big hit to consumers yet. Flights have been taken out of the schedule, but travelers haven’t been left stranded at home over the issues. It’s Boeing and the airlines that are affected.
Of the four U.S. carriers affected by the jets being grounded, Southwest may be the most challenged. The Max issues could stunt the airline’s plans for domestic growth next year, Boyd says. The airline, which transports 120 million passengers annually, only has Max jets on order. Southwest was heavily involved in the design and implementation of the last few versions of Boeing’s 737.
“Their fleet is static,” Boyd says. “There’s not another new airplane coming in.”
Southwest customers in the Newark area can continue flying with the airline through LaGuardia once Newark operations shut down in the fall.
“We want to thank Newark, and the surrounding community, for welcoming us for the past eight years, and we look forward to serving our EWR customers through November with the same Southwest Hospitality they know and love,” said the statement from Southwest.