Senegal is positioning itself as an alternative source of gas for Europe as Russia cuts supplies of the fuel.
“Senegal will be able to sell its quota to Europe, especially Germany already, in the second half of 2024,” Mamadou Fall Kane, deputy permanent secretary of COZ-Petrogas, a government committee that monitors and develops oil and gas projects, said by phone Thursday from the capital, Dakar.
The war in Ukraine has shown how reliant Europe is on natural gas to produce power. Before the conflict began in February, Russia provided as much as 40 percent of Europe’s gas needs. Those countries are scrambling to cut deals across the Middle East and Africa amid a spike in prices as Russia reduces supplies.
Production at Senegal’s Greater Tortue Ahmeyim gas project is scheduled to start next year. The offshore field straddling the border between Senegal and Mauritania is set to produce 2.5 million tons of liquefied natural gas in the first phase, which will double to 5 million tons in the second phase.
Final investment decisions for phase 2 of the GTA project should be made by September and for the deepwater Yakaar-Teranga project later this year, Kane said. A recent European Union decision to label gas investments as climate-friendly would make it easier to attract financing, he said.
