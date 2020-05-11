Keene, NH (03431)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this morning. Thunderstorms likely during the afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 58F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Rain showers this evening with clearing overnight. Low near 35F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.