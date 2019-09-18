SEABROOK — The owners of the New Seabrook Park are laying the cards to be one of the 10 brick-and-mortar locations in the state to offer sports betting.
The town’s selectmen voted unanimously Monday to support Eureka Casino Resort’s request to put forth a warrant article at the March 10 Town Meeting asking voters to allow sports wagering in town.
The Nevada-based casino company purchased the 75-acre facility on Route 107 in January.
“We certainly would like to get one of the sports betting licenses,” Bill McLaughlin, of the New Seabrook Park, told selectmen.
New Hampshire became the ninth state to legalize sports betting when Gov. Chris Sununu signed House Bill 480 in July, which legalizes betting on pro sports and most Division I college sports, excluding games involving New Hampshire schools.
— Portsmouth Herald