Heart failure continues to be an epidemic in the U.S. Despite efforts put into awareness and prevention, heart disease is the leading cause of death for both men and women. A heart transplant is the gold standard to treat advanced heart failure. With more than 100,000 people on the transplant waiting list, Mayo Clinic is hoping to save more lives by adopting strategies for expanding the donor pool for heart transplants.






