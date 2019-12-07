PENSACOLA, Fla. — A Saudi Arabian military pilot training in the United States opened fire with a handgun Friday morning at Naval Air Station Pensacola, leaving three people dead and several others wounded before Florida sheriff’s deputies shot and killed him. It was the second deadly shooting at U.S. Naval base this week.
U.S. and Saudi government officials Friday evening identified the gunman as Ahmed Mohammed al Shamrani. The Saudi national was training in the U.S. in accordance with a U.S. Air Force Foreign Military Sales training case funded by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, according to Pentagon spokesman Chris Garver. Al-Shamrani’s training program started in August of 2017 and was scheduled to conclude in August of 2020 and included English language training, basic aviation and initial pilot training.
As FBI officials leading the investigation scrutinize potential social media accounts of the alleged shooter, FBI spokeswoman Amanda Videll said the bureau has not established a motive and is trying to determine whether the shooting is a case of terrorism.
“We have not at this hour determined one way or the other whether it is terrorism or not,” Videll said.
It remained unclear Friday evening whether the three people killed in the attack were service members or civilians, said Lt. Cmdr. Megan Isaac, a Navy spokeswoman. Multiple people were taken to area hospitals, including two Escambia County sheriff’s deputies who are expected to survive.
Baptist Health Care said it had admitted eight patients from the shooting but could not yet report on their conditions.
Naval Air Station Pensacola, which hosts 16,000 military personnel and more than 7,000 civilians, is known as the “cradle of Naval aviation.” It’s home to the Navy’s Blue Angels flight demonstration squadron and is the first stop for training to become Naval pilots or flight officers. The air station schoolhouse also trains pilots from partner militaries in more than 120 countries, including Saudi airmen.
The Navy-run international training center offers courses teaching skills ranging from basic aviation to five-week courses in advanced leadership for senior Saudi naval officers. The center also provides an eight-week preparatory training course in basic aviation for cadets from the Royal Saudi Air Force who go on to train with the U.S. Air Force, according to a Navy website.