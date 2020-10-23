SALEM, Mass. — Businesses in Salem will close at 8 p.m. on Oct. 30 and 31, one of several measures the city announced this week to curb Halloween crowds due to health and safety concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
City and state officials held a press conference Wednesday outlining plans for the rest of October. The announcements come as officials have grappled with higher-than-predicted visitor turnout this month, despite all official city events being canceled and limited capacity at shops, restaurants and tourist attractions due to COVID-19 restrictions.
In normal years, “a Gillette Stadium’s worth of people will be in Salem’s downtown,” Gov. Charlie Baker said Wednesday. “That mall area is literally shoulder to shoulder.”
That’s something that can’t happen in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, he said.
“Our family has been over here a few times during September and October, during the day, on weekends and at night,” Baker said. “But a typical Halloween weekend in Salem isn’t manageable with respect to the issues the mayor and her team are talking about today.”
Little parking, fewer trains
Pages of restrictions accompanied the city’s announcements. MBTA commuter rail service will be limited over the next two weekends. Outbound trains from Boston will not stop in Salem on Fridays, Oct. 23 and 30, between 7 and 11:30 p.m., or on Oct. 24, 25 and 31 between 11 a.m. and 11 p.m.
City parking lots and garages will close at noon on Oct. 24, 25, 30, 31 and Nov. 1. The MBTA garage will also reduce its hours for non-commuter parking.
Cars without valid resident parking tags that park on neighborhood streets will be ticketed and towed, Mayor Kim Driscoll said.
The Universal Steel parking lot on Bridge Street will also be closed to all parking Friday, Saturday and Sunday for the next two weekends. In the past, the parking lot has been open for Halloween parking and used as a fundraising tool by high school students.
Businesses are also being asked to close early by 8 p.m., this weekend. The Board of Health was expected to make the early closing time a citywide requirement for Halloween weekend during its meeting Wednesday night.
‘Not the year’
Driscoll stressed that it’s unusual for her to urge people not to come to Salem during Halloween or to take the measures announced Wednesday.
“This is just not the year,” Driscoll said, “and I really want to send the message that if you’re coming to Salem, come in November.”
For weeks, people in the city have raised concerns about what will happen on Halloween night. In a normal setting, this year would’ve set records — Halloween falls on not just a Saturday but a night with a full moon for the first time in 19 years and during daylight saving time. The last time Halloween fell on a Saturday, more than 100,000 revelers showed up to celebrate.
“Having been here, and having seen the size of the crowds, it would be really hard to deal with almost any issues associated with distance and close contact,” Baker said. “I won’t be coming to Salem for the next two weeks. I’m going to take the mayor’s word for it and will behave appropriately.”
The new controls will be in effect at various times over both this coming weekend and the final Halloween weekend. The changes to commuter rail service, which will bypass the Salem station at peak visitor times, is counter to what happens in other years, Driscoll said. Usually she’s asking the MBTA to add trains to the line.
“We’re normally the busiest commuter rail train stop in the MBTA system,” Driscoll said. “This is a completely opposite approach to try to limit visitors from coming up.”
Regarding the early closures, Driscoll said most business owners understand the predicament. No one wants to allow certain activities now that will result in long-term closures later due to spread of the virus.
“It’s about more than October,” Driscoll said. “ Salem will be there after Halloween.”