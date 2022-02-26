Russia stood alone Friday to veto a U.N. resolution condemning its “brutal” invasion of Ukraine, killing the measure — for now. But all other members in the solemn session of the U.N. Security Council either voted in favor or abstained, testament to rounds of intensive diplomatic pleas by the Biden administration.
The U.S.-drafted measure, which demands the immediate, complete and unconditional withdrawal of the Russian troops battering Ukraine, was approved by 11 members. Most notably, China, thought to be in Moscow’s corner, abstained. So did two U.S. allies, India and the United Arab Emirates, in a disappointment for the U.S.
But American diplomats marked as a major victory that what they called Russia’s “isolation” was so starkly drawn. And they vowed they will carry the measure to the full 193-member General Assembly, where there are no vetoes and only a simple majority is needed to pass.
The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, said that she was not surprised by the Russian veto but that it would not deter efforts to rebuke and stop Moscow’s aggression.
“You cannot veto our voices. You cannot veto our principles. You cannot veto the truth. You cannot veto the Ukrainian people,” she said, looking directly at the Russian representative, Vasily Nebenzya, who in one of the vagaries of U.N. politics, happened to be chairing the session. “And you will not veto accountability.”
The Security Council vote came after increased economic sanctions the Biden administration imposed on Russia Thursday — and on Russian President Vladimir Putin himself on Friday — which had been augmented by a series of measures by the European Union.
Rallying majority support for the resolution, however, had been a surprisingly difficult task for American diplomats.