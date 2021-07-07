The “Rise of the Moors” members who surrendered to Massachusetts State Police off Interstate 95 after an eight-hour standoff Saturday were found with a significant cache of weapons and ammunition as well as ballistic armor, binoculars and night-vision goggles, court records show.
The men, who told authorities they were traveling from Rhode Island to Maine to train on “private land,” face a range of firearms and conspiracy charges in a case that drew dozens of family members and supporters to Malden District Court on Tuesday, as well as more than 100 Zoom conference participants, including many who interrupted with vulgarities or called for the men’s release.
In an arraignment hearing, the defendants rejected the authority of the court and Massachusetts state gun laws and refused to answer basic questions a judge asked to determine whether they understood their rights to a lawyer. For most, the court entered not guilty pleas on their behalf, with multiple hearings set for Friday on whether the defendants should remain detained. They are currently in custody at Billerica House of Correction with bail set at $100,000.
The first defendant to appear before Judge Emily Karstetter, Quinn Cumberlander — also known as Quinn Khabir — objected to several of her questions and insisted he had the “right to bear arms.” The men told police they were not in violation of federal law and were stopping off the highway in Wakefield to refuel their vehicles.
“We don’t break the law, we don’t oppose the law,” the man told the judge. The defendant said he was a member of a “world-regulated militia. We’re not extremists.”
Prosecutors say after a surrender without incident Saturday morning, Massachusetts state police found about 10 ballistic vests, ballistic helmets and night-vision goggles, according to a six-page probable-cause narrative prepared by prosecutors.
Authorities also found several magazines of ammunition and a variety of weapons including pistols, rifles and shotguns in a van and truck pulled over off the highway. State law requires that such weapons remain unloaded in a locked container when traveling, but the group on Tuesday repeatedly rejected the authority of state law and the court.
“None of the firearms located in the van were properly stored and/or out of reach of the occupants in a secure location,” including a juvenile who is among those charged, according to prosecutors. “None of the armed suspects ever provided a FID card or license to carry firearms from Massachusetts or any other state.”
All men charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, eight counts; unlawful possession of ammunition; use of body armor in the commission of a crime; possession of a high capacity magazine; improper storage of firearms in a vehicle; and conspiracy to commit a crime.