TMZ and KNBC-TV, both citing unnamed sources, reported that the 75-year-old inmate had been stabbed at R.J. Donovan Correctional Facility in Otay Mesa.
The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation issued a statement Friday confirming that an inmate had been assaulted, but the agency would not say whether the victim was Sirhan. According to the statement from state prison officials, a Donovan inmate was assaulted at 2:21 p.m.
According to Cal Fire spokesman Capt. Thomas Shoots, medics responded to a reported stabbing — the person was bleeding from the neck — just before 2:25 p.m. Friday.
He said the person, whose identity he could not release, was taken by ambulance to a hospital shortly before 2:50 p.m.
Sirhan has been in the state’s prison system since May 1969, nearly a year after Robert Kennedy, who was seeking the Democratic nomination for president, was assassinated.
Kennedy was shot and gravely wounded shortly after midnight June 5, 1968.
