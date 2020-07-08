WASHINGTON — Republicans’ determination to press ahead with a convention next month despite escalating COVID-19 cases in the host city of Jacksonville, Fla., is prompting a growing split in the party, with some GOP leaders saying they’ll stay home and others stressing the importance of attending to show support for President Donald Trump.
Politicians, donors and party officials, especially seniors at higher risk of complications from the disease, now face a difficult choice between a personal risk to their health and a potential backlash from the president and his supporters. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., 78, indicated Tuesday he will attend the convention, but two other top Senate Republicans, Iowa’s Charles Grassley, 86, and Tennessee’s Lamar Alexander, 80, are taking a pass.
They are joined by two of the most senior Republican women in the Senate. Maine’s Susan Collins, 67, said through a spokesman that she avoids attending the party convention in years when she is facing reelection. Alaska’s Lisa Murkowski, 63, also has no plans to attend, according to a spokesperson, nor does Utah’s Mitt Romney, 73.
Collins, Murkowski and Romney have criticized Trump on occasion, making their presence potentially uncomfortable at an event that will largely be a tribute to the president. But Grassley made it clear his decision is motivated solely by fear of contracting COVID-19.
“I’m not going to go because of the virus situation,” Grassley said Monday on a conference call with reporters.
Trump himself signaled Tuesday some flexibility regarding the convention. “When we signed a few weeks ago, it looked good. And now all of a sudden it’s spiking up a little bit and that’s going to go down,” the president told television host Greta Van Susteren. “It really depends on the timing. ...We can do a lot of things, but we’re very flexible.”
Unlike the Democrats, who have settled on a virtual convention for Aug. 17-20, the GOP is pressing ahead with plans for a three-night mass gathering the following week that will put up to 15,000 people in one venue in a city wracked by increasing viral infection.
For some, going is a way to show their support for Trump. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., 64, avoided the nominating convention in 2016 as part of his public rejection of Trump’s candidacy, saying at the time, “I can watch it on TV.” But the senator’s spokesman T.W. Arrighi said Graham, who is facing a contested election in a Trump-friendly state, would be there this time.
Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, 50, who is also looking to win another term in November, has signaled she plans to be in Jacksonville, as has Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., 66, who credits Trump with helping him win election in 2018.
“We will kick off the 2020 campaign to #KeepAmericaGreat!” Braun tweeted Tuesday.
The emerging split comes as the party is moving to quell concerns about the health risks.