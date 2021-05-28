WASHINGTON — Senate Republicans on Thursday issued President Joe Biden an offer of a $928 billion infrastructure plan in the slow-moving negotiations over a bipartisan plan to repair the nation’s roads, bridges and broadband internet.
The latest proposal comes days ahead of the White House’s self-imposed soft deadline of Memorial Day to have progress on an agreement and Biden’s first major bipartisan legislative accomplishment.
Senate Republicans are framing their proposal as in line with what Biden personally told them he found acceptable during a recent White House meeting, which was a $1 trillion to $1.2 trillion deal, down significantly from the White House’s latest counterproposal of $1.7 trillion.
“We believe that this counteroffer delivers on what President Biden told us in the Oval Office that day and that is to try to reach somewhere near $1 trillion over an eight-year period of time,” said Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., who is leading negotiations for Senate Republicans. “We have achieved that goal in this counteroffer.”
In anticipation of the offer being released Thursday, Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Miss., called it “a number that President Biden has said was acceptable.”
Democrats are likely to balk at the proposal’s significant reliance on repurposing money already approved by Congress in earlier COVID-19 economic stimulus measures. Only about $257 billion in the plan is considered new spending. Sen. Patrick J. Toomey, R-Pa., said there is about $700 billion in COVID-19 funding that has not been spent and cannot be spent by states and should be applied to the infrastructure plan.
“We believe repurposing these funds needs to be a really important part of how we fill this gap,” he said.
The White House previously said 95 percent of the funding is already allocated for programs such as PPP loans, unemployment insurance, direct relief checks and tax credits.
Democrats insist that the funding marked for COVID-19 relief — much of it directed to state and local governments — should remain where it is.
Biden, in brief comments to reporters at Joint Base Andrews before flying to Ohio, said he had a “good conversation” with Capito and that he “told her we have to finish this very soon.” Press secretary Jen Psaki said the White House plans to continue talks next week, even though Congress is due to be out of session for Memorial Day.
Expressing a need for more details from Republicans, Psaki articulated the administration’s “gratitude” for the ongoing dialogue and said the new offer included “several constructive additions to the group’s previous proposals.” But she also logged concerns at the White House that “the [GOP] proposal on how to pay for the plan remains unclear.”
“We are worried that major cuts in COVID relief funds could imperil pending aid to small businesses, restaurants and rural hospitals using this money to get back on their feet after the crush of the pandemic,” Psaki said.
The White House may be already looking beyond these negotiations. Biden referenced a second group of Republicans working on a backup proposal, expressing interest in their ideas. Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, is working with a bipartisan group of seven other lawmakers on a “backup” plan if the Capito-Biden talks fall through. Psaki, in a formal statement, did the same: “We are also continuing to explore other proposals that we hope will emerge.”
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., indicated in a CNBC interview Thursday morning that Capito’s latest proposal was not the Republicans’ final offer on infrastructure. “We’re open to spending some more,” he said.
Neither side, of course, wants to be seen as the one to end bipartisan talks. Wicker and other Senate Republicans, including McConnell, have repeatedly suggested that White House staff is pulling Biden away from the negotiating table.
“If the president gets to make the decision, he will accept this,” Wicker said, echoing a comment that other Senate Republicans have made privately amid souring prospects for an agreement.
The White House has shrugged that off as a “talking point.” Biden, one official noted, signed off on the $1.7 trillion counterproposal made by aides earlier this week.
Both sides remain eager for a deal, and they have plenty of motivation: Every senator’s state has roads in need of repair. After approving a COVID-19 relief bill earlier this year using only Democratic votes, the White House would like a bipartisan win — so much so that Biden appears inclined to continue negotiations with Republicans beyond his Memorial Day deadline.
But the differences between the two parties remain vast: The top-line price tags are hundreds of billions of dollars apart. And they don’t see eye to eye on how to pay for it.
“We’re still far apart and I think the window is closing, but we’re going to keep moving at it and hopefully we’ll find it,” Capito said earlier this week.
Republicans have already rejected the Biden administration’s plan to include proposals that the GOP doesn’t consider infrastructure, such as paid family leave and elder care programs. Both sides have agreed that this deal, if it can be reached, would be exclusively “hard” infrastructure, such as roads and bridges.