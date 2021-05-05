With so many people spending their days adjacent to the kitchen, readily indulging in fat- and carb-laden comfort foods, the “quarantine 15” was expected early in the pandemic.
But a survey by the American Psychological Association shows that some people gained almost double that, sparking concern over the long-term health impact of these stressful events.
The group’s February survey of 3,000 American adults found many are drinking more and sleeping less. A full 61 percent said they experienced undesired weight changes during the pandemic. Among those surveyed who said they gained more weight than they intended — 42 percent of those who changed weight — the average reported increase was 29 pounds. (The median gain was 15 pounds).
Among the 3,000 surveyed, millennials and essential workers reported the largest increases, 41 and 38 pounds. They were followed by men (37 pounds), parents (36 pounds) and Black adults (35 pounds).
— Minneapolis Star Tribune