WASHINGTON — Rep. Karen Bass, D-Calif., the chair of the Congressional Black Caucus, is under consideration by Joe Biden’s campaign as a potential running mate amid pressure on him to put an African American woman on the ticket, according to people briefed on the process.
Bass, a former speaker of the California Assembly who has served in Congress since 2011, is the lead architect of a sweeping House Democratic police overhaul bill. She has emerged as one of the most prominent African American women in politics in the wake of several high-profile killings of unarmed black people that sparked nationwide protests.
She is among multiple black women being considered. CBS News first reported that the Biden campaign was vetting Bass. Representatives for Biden and Bass declined to comment.
Asked on MSNBC on Tuesday about the vetting and her interest in the job, Bass said such questions should be directed to the Biden campaign and that she was focused on the police restructuring bill she is spearheading.
Some of Bass’s congressional colleagues and close allies of Biden praised her on Tuesday.
“I think she’s a great chairwoman of the CBC. I think that she was a great speaker of the House in California and I consider her a close friend,” said Rep. Cedric Richmond, D-La., a national co-chair of the Biden campaign. Richmond said he had preferences for a running mate but would share them only with Biden
—The Washington Post