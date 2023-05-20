On any given work day, Ray wakes up, brews coffee, smokes a cigarette, and then “takes a hit of pot” before sitting down to morning Zoom meetings.
“Yeah, maybe my eyes are red, but no one can see that on Zoom,” says Ray, a West Coast executive, who typically continues to take a puff of marijuana hourly while on the job — all the long tail of a methamphetamine addiction that he developed during pandemic lockdowns.
“If I get really tired, I can just go lay down,” says the executive, who is disclosing only his middle name for fear of damage to his career. “Now I can use in ways that I never before imagined.”
Data suggest there could be millions in the workforce like Ray.
A May 2022 study by the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta estimates that the number of working age Americans (25 to 54 years old) with substance use disorders has risen by 23 percent since pre-pandemic, to 27 million. A figure that’s about one in six of people who were employed around the time of the study. It’s caused a 9 to 26 percent drop in labor force participation that Karen Kopecky, one of the authors of the report, says continues today.
Drug recovery firm Sierra Tucson concluded from a November 2021 survey that about 20 percent of U.S. workers admitted to using recreational drugs while working remotely, and also to being under the influence during virtual meetings. Digital recovery clinic Quit Genius found in August 2022 that one in five believe that substance use has affected their work performance, also according to a survey.
Bloomberg spoke with a half dozen addiction specialists who treat mostly employed patients. All say that their treatment programs are over-enrolled in the wake of the pandemic, fueled by extended remote or hybrid arrangements that offer a dangerous triad: steady paychecks, proximity to drugs and alcohol out of view from co-workers, and incentive to maintain day-to-day functionality. As a result, undetected drug habits flourished and are only now coming to light as more companies require workers to return to the office.
“The last thing to go is the work,” says Indra Cidambi, medical director of New Jersey-based Center for Network Therapy. “Employees think it’s a temporary phase, and that they’ll get back to work and everything will be alright. They call and say, ‘Am I an addict? I can’t be — it was never an issue.’ ”
Employers’ antennae are up. Random workplace drug testing rose 37 percent from 2021 to 2022, according to a survey by screening company First Advantage.
Employment now continues surprisingly long into severe addiction. Cidambi frequently sees patients self-medicating to succeed at work.
“During the pandemic they had to perform whether they were feeling good or not, so they sought out whatever pills they could get to help manage their base workloads, and that was a disaster,” she said. Access to medical care waned. “They were not given the medications they needed, so they were seeking out pills from friends.”
Few of her patients perceive themselves as addicts. “There’s huge denial. Because of their years at a company and good reputations, their addictions went completely unnoticed until their employers said, ‘You need to come back to the office.’ It was a rude awakening.”
