After underestimating the worst inflation outbreak in decades, central banks are now driving their economies headlong toward recession in order to tame prices.
The stark outlook is stoking fears that policymakers will end up overreaching as they push ahead with aggressive interest-rate hikes, just as some now concede they overstimulated through the pandemic recovery.
For now, central banks across many advanced and emerging economies have little option but to keep on hiking in the face of inflation that has yet to peak. Bloomberg Economics sees global inflation edging up from 9 percent year-on-year in the second quarter to 9.3 percent in the third quarter before slipping back to a still uncomfortable 8.5 percent by year end.
The speed of tightening is making a soft landing harder to achieve. Citigroup economists put the chances of a global recession at 50 percent while Bank of America economists forecast a “mild recession this year” in the U.S. as conditions have deteriorated much more rapidly than they expected.
Investor confidence that policymakers can avoid recession has collapsed. Global growth and profit expectations are at an all-time low while recession expectations are at their highest since the pandemic-fueled slowdown in May 2020, according to Bank of America’s monthly fund manager survey.
While labor markets remain strong, central bankers will still need to tread carefully, said Dario Perkins, global macro strategist at TS Lombard.
“We’re on this rapid path to over tightening,” he said. “The worry is that having been embarrassed by inflation, policy makers now want to make amends and the risk is they go too far and cause unnecessary damage to the world economy.”
Some officials are already voicing concerns about the pace of rate hikes. They include Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City President Esther George, who cautioned this month that rushing to tighten policy could backfire.
The European Central Bank raised its key interest rate by 50 basis points, the first increase in 11 years and the biggest since 2000. That came as the likelihood of a contraction has increased to 45 percent from 30 percent in June, according to a Bloomberg survey of economists.
The Bank of England is considering a 50 basis points move and the Federal Reserve on July 27 is expected to raise rates by another 75 basis points. The Bank of Canada has already shocked with a 100 basis points move.
Among emerging economies, the South African Reserve Bank lifted its rate by 75 basis points, its biggest increase in borrowing costs in almost two decades, while the Philippines this month surprised with a 75 basis points hike in an unscheduled decision.
In a warning for central banks about what lies ahead, analysis by Citigroup of the Fed’s hiking cycle between 2015 and 2018 found the economy slowed more rapidly than the Fed expected — “a powerful reminder that the Fed will need to stay light on its feet and prepare for surprises.”
At the recent meeting of finance chiefs and central bankers from the world’s biggest economies, officials were keen to blame Russia for the global inflation wave and sharply deteriorating growth outlook, rather than their own policy and forecasting errors.
And some economists sympathize.
Selwyn Cornish, an expert on the history of economic policy at the Australian National University, argues that the breadth of events in recent years including the pandemic, war and extreme weather events has complicated the job of central banks.
“How do we forecast these with sufficient precision?” he said. “Some caution needs to be exercised before we are too critical.”
Bringing inflation back under control will be crucial to shoring up the public’s faith in monetary policy, said Sayuri Shirai, a former Bank of Japan board member who’s now a Keio University professor. A spiral of wage-hike demands or entrenched views for higher prices would erode confidence still further, she said.
“Once this happens, central banks will lose credibility,” she said.
