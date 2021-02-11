With Chinese New Year and Valentine’s Day coming up this weekend, here’s an Asian-inspired easy dinner to celebrate both. It’s made with jumbo shrimp and vermicelli noodles, also called rice noodles.
The recipe calls for jumbo shrimp, but any size shrimp can be used with this recipe. Angel hair pasta can be used instead of vermicelli noodles, but cook the noodles in boiling water first and then complete the recipe.
The entire meal is steamed on one plate. The sauce from the shrimp is absorbed by the noodles as they steam together. You don’t need a special steamer to make this dinner. Here are some ideas if you don’t have a steamer:
Use a roasting pan or large skillet with a rack or broiler pan. Cover tightly with foil if you do not have a lid for the pan.
Use a collapsible vegetable steaming rack and place in a skillet.
Place a rack or perforated foil pie plate upside down in a wok or other pan to keep plate elevated from the water.
STEAMED GARLIC SHRIMP
WITH VERMICELLI NOODLES
Servings: 2
INGREDIENTS
4 ounces vermicelli rice noodles
¼ pound snow peas steamed with shrimp
¾ pound jumbo shrimp
4 teaspoons sesame oil, divided use
5 garlic cloves, crushed (or 3 teaspoons minced garlic)
3 tablespoons reduced-sodium soy sauce
2 tablespoons water
2 teaspoons sugar
2 scallions, sliced (about ¹/3 cup)
STEPS
Place vermicelli in a bowl of warm water. Soak vermicelli for about 10 minutes until softened. Drain and use scissors to cut the long noodles into two to three sections. Spread noodles on a large plate. Place snow peas on top of the noodles. Add the shrimp over the snow peas.
Heat two teaspoons sesame oil in a small sauce pan. Add the garlic and saute one minute. Spoon garlic and oil over the shrimp. Add the soy sauce, water and sugar to the same sauce pan. Heat until sugar is dissolved. Add remaining two teaspoons sesame oil to the sauce. Set aside.
Bring water to a boil in wok or large sauce pan. Add a steam basket over the water and place the plate on top. Cover with a lid and steam 10 minutes or until the shrimp turn pink. Remove the plate and spoon the sauce over the shrimp. Let the sauce soak in a minute and divide the ingredients between two dinner plates.
Nutrition per serving: 498 calories (19 percent from fat), 10.4 g fat (1.6 g saturated, 3.8 g monounsaturated), 276 mg cholesterol, 41.8 g protein, 59 g carbohydrates, 3.1 fiber, 1082 mg sodium.