Thinking of St. Patrick’s Day brought to mind this warm and welcoming Irish stew. There are many versions of Irish stew. A traditional stew calls for mutton, a sheep that is more than a year old. This quick version uses leg of lamb for a tasty and tender one-pot meal.
Helpful hints:
You can use yellow potatoes instead of red potatoes.
You can use tenderloin beef cubes instead of lamb.
To save time, slice the onions, carrots, parsnips and leeks in a food processor fitted with a slicing blade.
IRISH STEW
Servings: 2
INGREDIENTS
2 teaspoons olive oil
¾ pound leg of lamb cubes
1 cup sliced onion
1 cup sliced carrots
1 cup sliced parsnip
1 cup sliced leeks
½ pound red potatoes cut into ½- to ¾-inch pieces (about 1½ cups)
1 tablespoon fresh thyme or 1 teaspoon dried thyme
2 tablespoons flour
2 cups fat-free, unsalted chicken broth
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
2 tablespoons chopped parsley (optional)
STEPS
Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add the lamb and brown on all sides, about three to four minutes. Remove from the skillet to a dish. Add the onion, carrots, parsnip, leeks and potato cubes to the skillet. Saute two to three minutes, stirring. Sprinkle the vegetables with the thyme and flour. Stir to combine the flour with the vegetables. Add the chicken broth. Bring to a boil, lower heat to a simmer, cover and cook 10 minutes or until the potatoes are tender. Return the lamb to the skillet and cook two minutes. A meat thermometer should read 125 degrees Fahrenheit for rare and 145 degrees for medium rare. Add salt and pepper to taste. Sprinkle chopped parsley on top (optional).
Nutrition per serving: 488 calories (26 percent from fat), 14.2 g fat (4 g saturated, 5.9 g monounsaturated), 108 mg cholesterol, 41.6 g protein, 48.3 g carbohydrates, 7.4 g fiber, 184 mg sodium.