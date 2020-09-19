Queen Elizabeth II has stripped disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein of royal honors that he was awarded almost two decades ago.
Weinstein was made Honorary Commander of the Civil Division of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire in 2004.
“(The title) shall be cancelled and annulled,” the Friday order from the Queen read. “His name shall be erased from the Register of the said Order.”
The title was rescinded by a royal Forfeiture Committee. The honor can be revoked once a recipient is convicted of a crime and sentenced to more than three months in prison, officials said.
Being stripped of an honorary title is the latest blow against Weinstein, who is facing 23 years in prison after being convicted of a criminal sex act and rape earlier this year.
Six women testified against Weinstein at his trial in Manhattan, where he was accused of raping and sexually abusing young actresses and models. They included Emmy-nominated actress Annabella Sciorra, “Project Runway” production assistant Mimi Haley and actress Jessica Mann.
The Queen bestowed the honorary title on Weinstein and his brother Bob while they ran their movie production company Miramax. The honor is given to those who have made a “distinguished, innovative contribution to any area.”
In 1998, six years before the Weinstein brothers received the honor, Miramax produced “Shakespeare in Love,” which won seven Oscars, including Best Picture and Best Supporting Actress for Judi Dench, who played Queen Elizabeth I.
— New York Daily News