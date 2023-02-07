Turkey earthquake

Rescue workers and volunteers pull out a survivor from the rubble in Diyarbakir on Monday after an earthquake struck the country’s southeast. It was one of Turkey’s biggest quakes in at least a century, as search and rescue work continues in several major cities.

 Ilyas Akengin / AFP via Getty Images/TNS

Rescue teams from overseas began deploying in Turkey on Tuesday after a pair of powerful earthquakes a day earlier killed more than 4,000 people in the country and neighboring Syria, leaving millions to suffer without power or heat throughout a snowy night.

Tags






(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.