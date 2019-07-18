Elijah “Pumpsie” Green, the first black player ever to suit up for the Red Sox, died Wednesday at the age of 85.
Green hit .400 in spring training in 1959 but wasn’t called up to the big league roster until later that year, making the Red Sox the last team to integrate 12 years after Jackie Robinson broke the color barrier with the Dodgers.
“Pumpsie Green occupies a special place in our history,” Red Sox principal owner John Henry said. “He was, by his own admission, a reluctant pioneer, but we will always remember him for his grace and perseverance in becoming our first African-American player. He paved the way for the many great Sox players of color who followed. For that, we all owe Pumpsie a debt of gratitude.”
He played four of his five big league seasons with the Red Sox, appearing in 327 games as a switch-hitting middle infielder and hitting .244 for the local nine.
“We salute the courage Pumpsie Green demonstrated 60 years ago when he became our first player of color,” Red Sox chairman Tom Werner said. “Despite the challenges he faced, he showed great resilience and took pride in wearing our uniform. He honored us by his presence. We send our deepest condolences to Pumpsie’s family and friends.”