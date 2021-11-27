Publishers Weekly best-selling books not running this week Nov 27, 2021 37 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Due to the Thanksgiving holiday, the best-selling books list from Publishers Weekly isn’t running this week. The feature will return next week. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Publishers Weekly Holiday Week Publishing Thanksgiving Feature Book Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesMonadnock middle/high school to switch to remote learning this weekWest Street bank robbed Saturday morningBrattleboro police: Marijuana, tested after overdose, was laced with fentanylNH reports COVID-related deaths of 10 more people, 2 from Cheshire CountyCharlestown crash Thursday claims lives of two womenWith COVID cases spiking, Keene councilor plans to revisit mask mandateMaplewood could lose more than a dozen employees due to federal vaccine requirementDriver in fatal Walpole motorcycle crash pleads guilty to criminal chargeProposed DiLuzio ambulance sale could raise costs for some towns, but not KeeneAuthor, Keene State professor lands two-book publishing deal Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.