MINNEAPOLIS — A use-of-force expert testified Wednesday that it was unreasonable for former Brooklyn Center police Officer Kimberly Potter to use a Taser — let alone a handgun — when attempting to arrest a resisting Daunte Wright during a traffic stop last April before she shot and killed him.
University of South Carolina School of Law associate professor Seth Stoughton said that rather than use a Taser, police could have let Wright, who slid back into the driver’s seat as an officer was attempting to handcuff him, drive off because he was “unlikely to avoid future apprehension” because they knew who he was.
Stoughton agreed with the defense claim that Potter mistakenly grabbed her Glock handgun but said even the Taser was inappropriate to use on Wright as he sat behind the wheel of the white Buick.
“It’s really dangerous to incapacitate the way that a Taser can incapacitate someone who is in a position to get a vehicle moving. You can create an unguided hazard,” he said, adding that causing pain from a Taser would provide “incentive to flee.”
His testimony led to a combative cross-examination by defense lawyer Earl Gray, who questioned Stoughton’s credentials, experience and conclusion that the three Brooklyn Center officers should have let Wright drive away.
Potter is on trial for first- and second-degree manslaughter and, if convicted, faces several years in prison. The defense says she was justified in using deadly force, although she meant to use her Taser on Wright to disable him but mistakenly grabbed her handgun.
The prosecution says she ignored her 26 years of experience and training and recklessly or negligently grabbed the wrong weapon from her belt.
The prosecution is expected to formally rest today, having culminated Wednesday with Arbuey Wright, Daunte’s 42-year-old father, on the stand, tearfully providing sentimental “spark-of-life” testimony about missing his late son.
But first came Gray’s cross-examination of Stoughton that was so combative he was told multiple times by Judge Regina Chu not to interrupt or speak at the same time as the witness. Gray responded by asking the judge to tell Stoughton to stick to single-word, yes or no, answers only. Chu told Gray that she wouldn’t do that.
Gray asked Stoughton, who once worked as a police officer, whether he would have heightened concerns if the driver of a vehicle had an arrest warrant for a weapons charge, as Wright did. Stoughton says he couldn’t answer yes or no.
Gray asked if the police work on the stop of Wright was OK until he slipped off the handcuffs. Stoughton responded, “I would not describe it as the best tactical approach, no.”
Gray retorted, “You wouldn’t describe it that way, but you haven’t been a police officer for 15 years.”
Gray asked whether Wright’s behavior caused the chaos at the stop. Stoughton said, “I wouldn’t say it was only because of that but that was part of it.”
He pressed Stoughton on Wright’s resistance. “Would that cause you to be concerned that maybe he’s wanted for something else? Wouldn’t that be good police work?” Gray asked.
Stoughton said absent an additional warrant, he wouldn’t be concerned.
Under direct questioning from prosecutor Matthew Frank, Stoughton called the use of force “excessive and inappropriate.”