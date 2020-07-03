HAMPTON — Beach businesses are hopeful warm weather and live entertainment will result in a successful holiday weekend, despite a year without a fireworks show on the Fourth of July.
The fireworks show, also a weekly Wednesday night staple at Hampton Beach, was canceled for Independence Day this year, not due to the coronavirus pandemic but nearby nesting piping plovers whose eggs are yet to hatch. Hampton Beach Village District Commissioner and Selectman Chuck Rage is optimistic families will return to the beach to enjoy what is available: the sand, restaurants, shops and live entertainment by the Seashell Stage.
“Being to be able to walk on the boardwalk, the beach, the sand, that’s what they come for mainly,” said Rage.
Lisa Martineau, co-director of marketing for the Hampton Beach Village District, said the fireworks likely would have been canceled anyway due to COVID-19 as they were in Portsmouth and Manchester.
Nightly live music will be playing on a concrete bump-out from the Seashell Stage’s south-facing side overlooking the sand rather than the stage to accommodate social-distancing guidelines. The Continentals kicked off the season of live music at 7 p.m. Wednesday night and were scheduled to play again July 4.
The Village District also reopened its playground on the east side of Ocean Boulevard just south of the Seashell Stage after having to keep it closed until June 29 per the governor’s previous order. A sign is posted that says, “Enter at your own risk,” but Rage said the playground will be cleaned daily.
Zack Brezack drove up with his 4-year-old daughter Sloan from Cranston, R.I., for a day trip to Hampton Beach Wednesday. His daughter is a playground enthusiast, he says, and he chose Hampton Beach partly because the playground was open again this week.
“When I was here before, this playground was jumpin’,” Brezack said while his daughter climbed one of the slides. “We’re here now, and we’re playing.”
Restaurants have been able to expand outdoor dining to Ocean Boulevard’s fog line now that the road has been shut down to vehicle traffic for a walking mall along Hampton’s tourist strip. The Casino complex’s restaurants and games are open, as is Playland Arcade, though Funarama announced this week it would be closed for the season “due to current conditions.” That arcade on Ocean Boulevard has been around since 1958, and its owners said in a sign posted and shared on social media they plan to return in 2021.
The Hampton Beach Lifeguards say they have experienced one of the busiest Junes leading up to the Fourth due to warm weather. Lifeguard Chief Patrick Murphy said there were 200 rescues last month, much higher than normal. He said water has been warmer than usual, often about 60 degrees Fahrenheit, but swimmers should be careful of rip currents that have been popping up in new places this year at the main beach and North Beach.
Beach business leaders have said the Fourth of July is considered the actual start of the Hampton Beach season, since by then children are out of school and families have begun their summer stays. Hampton Police Chief Richard Sawyer said police are preparing for a busy Fourth of July with the forecast being much sunnier than last weekend, working to up their presence after hearing complaints about disruptive behavior during the last couple of weeks.
This article is being shared by partners in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.