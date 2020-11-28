NEWINGTON — It’s a health crisis within a health crisis, said Samara Robertson. Postpartum depression during COVID-19 could have lasting impacts on an entire generation of women and their families.
And it’s something not being talked about enough: The heightened loneliness and isolation new parents are feeling during the postpartum period, a time already under-supported by traditional health-care systems and now compounded by a global pandemic.
For women of color — more likely to experience complications, face discrimination and bias during both their prenatal and perinatal care, be a single parent, or work essential jobs — it’s worse, and they’re also disproportionately impacted by COVID-19 itself.
Robertson, of Newington, is a registered nurse and certified midwife who recently launched her own private practice, “The Postpartum Midwife,” focusing on the period after birth when approximately 1 in 5 of those who give birth will experience symptoms of perinatal mood and anxiety disorders, which include postpartum depression.
But health-care providers know that number is an underrepresentation, as people of color and those who are low-income, LGBTQ+ or immigrants have higher rates of postpartum depression and are less represented in the numbers, Robertson said.
All pregnant persons, including women, non-binary or transgender individuals, can experience perinatal mood and anxiety disorders.
The coronavirus crisis has added new and uncharted layers to pregnancy, factors contributing to magnified postpartum depression that Robertson worries could derail women, others who give birth and families for extended periods of time.
“A woman’s mental health is a core tenant of the health of a society,” she said.
While she personally experienced a bout of postpartum depression in a pre-pandemic world, Robertson said her heart “literally aches” for people navigating giving birth and taking home a new baby amid COVID-19.
Having a child is challenging to begin with, she said, “and then you say to new parents, ‘Don’t see anybody. Don’t have your parents over to help you. Only go to the doctor when it’s necessary. You can’t go and sit with your friends and lean on your community’.”
Prior to COVID-19, rates of postpartum depression were already on the rise. According to a maternal health study by the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association, its occurrence increased 30 percent between 2015 and 2018.
The postpartum period, for many people who give birth, can come with anger, irritability and lack of interest in the baby or caring for oneself, Robertson said. Other symptoms can include loss of appetite, excessive sleep or insomnia, crying and a major depressive state on most days.
“I really feel like we’re going to see in the next five years the impacts of that on women,” Robertson said. “I think that we’ll see women with depression and anxiety that goes on longer than we normally see. It’s for sure a public health crisis.”
By no fault of their own, parents with postpartum depression can also impact the cognitive development of their baby — as infants thrive on connection — so the consequences are significant, Robertson added.
But, there’s help available, she assured, citing therapists, doulas, parent support groups and other community programming.
In her new practice, Robertson seeks to develop individualized plans with her clients through shared decision making, she said. No client is the same, and possible remedies can include “medication, self care, therapy, a better diet, exercise or sunlight.”
“If you’re feeling those symptoms, the first thing I do as a provider is I take time to really understand what’s happening at an individual level,” Robertson said. “Postpartum and mental health care is not one size fits all. It is a spectrum of needs.”
Robertson discusses with clients their physical and mental health histories, experience with labor and delivery, and characteristics of their baby. In addition to clients going through postpartum depression, she also wants to help those experiencing struggles with infertility, adoption and miscarriages.
She’s currently offering one-on-one virtual patient visits and online courses, and will soon begin a new, major endeavor associated with her practice.
Robertson teaches online courses through Regis College, and will use her online instruction skills to launch a “Postpartum University,” where she’ll offer evidence-based courses and integrated care for a monthly fee. Through it, she hopes to start a “postpartum revolution” where clients can access affordable, inclusive information and care while joining a supportive community led by a women’s health provider.
Robertson is particularly committed to breaking down barriers and contributing to a new chapter of healthy, supported postpartum care for individuals of color. Having worked in several states across the country, Robertson said she’s witnessed firsthand the “institutional health-care racism and bias within our systems, and how we listen to women.”
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Black women are three to four times more likely to die from pregnancy-related causes than white women. The CDC acknowledges “most pregnancy-related deaths are preventable.”
“I want all women and all identities to feel welcome in my practice, at my website, where my information is,” Robertson said. “I feel like if we have information, we have power. I want all people to feel seen. They are not alone.”
For more information, visit www.thepostpartummidwife.com.
If you need immediate help, call the National Postpartum Depression Warmline at 800-773-6667 or the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 800-273-8255.
