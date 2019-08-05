President Donald Trump found time between gun violence massacres to celebrate at his golf club over the weekend.
The commander-in-chief appeared to crash a wedding at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J., hours after a mass shooting took the lives of 20 people in an El Paso, Texas, Walmart and shortly before a different gunman killed nine people outside a Dayton, Ohio, bar.
Photos of Trump at the event posted on an Instagram feed for the DJ company Trio Productions drew condemnation from social media users who questioned the president's timing.
Saturday's visit to Bedminster marked the 214th time Trump has visited one of his golf courses since becoming president, according to Golf News Net.
The president, who has been married three times, has a habit of showing up at weddings at his New Jersey golf course. He crashed a MAGA-themed nuptial July 20, but his timing wasn't questioned.