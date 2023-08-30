After intensifying overnight, Hurricane Idalia made landfall in Florida’s Big Bend early this morning as a Category 3 hurricane, pushing a wall of destructive water into coastal communities and knocking out power to tens of thousands of people.
In a 7:45 a.m. update, the National Hurricane Service reported Idalia’s small but fierce eye came ashore near Keaton Beach, about 20 miles north of Steinhatchee in Taylor County.
It was packing 125 mph sustained winds and headed northeast fast at 18 mph, but the real danger it brings is storm surge. As the sun rose this morning, the region was already getting hammered.
The storm was pushing a surge of Gulf of Mexico waters that could reach 16 feet in some areas. There were early reports of flooding from the heavily populated waterfronts around Tampa Bay to Cedar Key, another small Big Bend enclave. The NHC reported a surge at 5.9 feet in Cedar Key early today with floodwaters already filling streets and flooding some homes and buildings.
In the hours before landfall, Idalia’s maximum sustained winds hit 130 mph, Category 4 strength, but slightly weakened back to 125 mph and Category 3 — not a significant difference as far as potential damage. The hurricane had also spawned tornado watches and warnings across much of north Central Florida and as far as south Georgia as Idalia’s outer bands began raking both states.
More than 40,000 people in the Big Bend area of the state were already without power this morning, according to the Duke Energy tracker, dwarfing the 10,000 or so along the southwest coast reported in the Florida Power & Light tracker.
Overnight, the fast-moving storm jogged a bit to the northeast in a long-expected turn that likely will spare the state capital of Tallahassee from the strongest winds around Idalia’s relatively small eyewall.
But the full fury of the storm will be felt in the Big Bend, a sparely populated swath of nature and wildlife preserves known as Florida’s Nature coast. Some residents there were still debating later Tuesday whether to ride it out or evacuate. The memories of Hurricane Ian’s deadly flooding in Southwest Florida last year persuaded some to leave.
“It’s not the wind. It’s the water,” said Brian Smith, a charter boat captain in Steinhatchee, famed for its fishing and scalloping, as he packed his car.
After keeping a logbook of forecast changes and examining wind charts, he decided this hurricane was too dangerous to stay in his one-story home. He, his wife and the dogs were heading to the Panhandle. Before dawn, that appeared to be a wise decision. The destructive eye of Idalia was heading almost directly at Steinhatchee.
At a 6:30 a.m. news conference, Gov. Ron DeSantis said the state has “all hands on deck” to confront the damage that Hurricane Idalia will cause as it makes landfall. DeSantis was expected to hold another news conference Wednesday afternoon.
As soon as the winds die down in the hardest hit areas, search and rescue efforts will begin, DeSantis said. Eight urban search and rescue teams are ready to go, along with 33 ambulance teams and 5,500 National Guardsmen. The U.S. Coast Guard is on standby.
The governor warned Floridians in Idalia’s path to stay put until the worst of the storm has passed.
“We just hope that everybody stays safe. Don’t put your life at risk by doing anything dumb at this point,” DeSantis said.
DeSantis said that the state is also keeping an eye on areas in Florida’s Big Bend Region that are expected to receive a massive storm surge.
“It’s going to be a big, big deal,” DeSantis said. “And it’s going to be very, very dangerous.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.