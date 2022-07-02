Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the U.S. economy is in “strong shape” and the central bank can reduce inflation to 2 percent while maintaining a solid labor market, even though that task has become more challenging in recent months.
“We hope that growth will remain positive,” Powell said during a panel discussion Wednesday during the European Central Bank’s annual policy forum in Sintra, Portugal. Household and business finances are also in solid shape, and “overall the U.S. economy is well positioned to withstand tighter monetary policy.”
Raising interest rates without sparking a recession “is our aim and we believe there are pathways to achieve that,” Powell said.
Policymakers raised interest rates by 75 basis points on June 15 and Powell signaled that another move of that size — or a 50 basis-point increase — was on the table when they meet again in late July.
The shift to higher rates has rocked financial markets as investors fret the Fed could trigger a recession. About a third of economists predict a US recession as likely in the next two years, 21 percent seeing some time with zero or negative growth likely and the rest looking for the Fed to achieve a soft landing of continuing growth and low inflation, according to a survey earlier this month.
