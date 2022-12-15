Powell

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell arrives at a press conference in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday. The Federal Reserve raised interest rates by half a percentage point on Wednesday and projected at least an additional 75 basis points of increases in borrowing costs by the end of 2023.

 Yuri Gripas / Abaca Press/TNS

Chair Jerome Powell said the Federal Reserve is not close to ending its anti-inflation campaign of interest-rate increases as officials signaled borrowing costs will head higher than investors expect next year.

