Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said officials can be patient on raising interest rates — after announcing a start to reducing their bond purchases — but won’t flinch from action if warranted by inflation.
“We think we can be patient. If a response is called for, we will not hesitate,” he told a news conference Wednesday after the Federal Open Market Committee said it would scale back by $15 billion a month starting in November.
But Powell stressed that the tapering doesn’t mean policymakers will hike rates any time soon, emphasizing the desire not to hinder potential job gains ahead.
“We don’t think it is a good time to raise interest rates because we want to see the labor market heal further,” he said.
Following Powell’s remarks, the S&P 500, the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the Nasdaq 100 and the Russell 2000 closed at their all-time highs for a second straight session — an accomplishment not seen since January 2018.
“I would describe it as a dovish tapering,” said Carl Tannenbaum, chief economist at Northern Trust. “He did not sound like someone who is nervous about raising interest rates sooner rather than later.”
The FOMC said it will reduce Treasury purchases by $10 billion and mortgage-backed securities by $5 billion, marking the beginning of the end of the program aimed at shielding the economy from COVID-19. Officials decided to maintain the target range for its benchmark policy rate at zero to 0.25 percent. The decision was unanimous.
Powell said that the planned pace of tapering would put them on track to wrap the process up by mid-2022 but could be sped up or slowed down depending on the economic outlook.
The Fed has been buying $80 billion of Treasuries and $40 billion of MBS every month to help stimulate economic activity that was crushed in the initial pandemic lockdown and subsequent uneven recovery.
Inflation risks
Central banks in developed economies globally are shifting their attention to the risk of inflation as supply-chain logjams spur shortages amid strong demand. The Fed’s preferred inflation measure was 4.4 percent in the 12 months ending September, the highest in three decades and more than double the central bank’s target. Consumers’ expectations for prices climbed to 4.2 percent in the same month, the highest in records going back to 2013.
Officials tweaked the language on inflation in their statement to reflect more uncertainty on how long it will last.
“Inflation is elevated, largely reflecting factors that are expected to be transitory,” officials said in the statement. “Supply and demand imbalances related to the pandemic and the reopening of the economy have contributed to sizable price increases in some sectors.”
Powell told reporters that supply constraints have been larger and longer lasting than anticipated, but “like most forecasters we continue to believe that our dynamic economy will adjust to the supply and demand imbalances.”
He fielded several questions about elevated prices but declined to offer a more hawkish assessment of the risks — beyond noting the high level of uncertainty and the commitment of central bankers to their goal for 2 percent inflation over the longer term.
Investors widely expected the announcement on asset purchases at this meeting as Fed officials including Powell had signaled the move.
Powell’s term expires in February. He declined to comment on the nomination process. President Joe Biden said Tuesday he would announce his choice for chair and other openings “fairly quickly.”