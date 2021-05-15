Confusion over flag-flying protocol became a political battle on Twitter this weekend, when Gov. Chris Sununu publicly expressed outrage over President Joe Biden's apparent reversal of flag etiquette for the observance of Peace Officers Memorial Day Saturday.
“Late tonight Joe Biden quietly tried to reverse his Peace Officers Memorial Day Proclamation, hoping no one would notice they are no longer calling for flags to fly at Half Staff across the USA honoring our men women in blue,” Sununu, a Republican, tweeted Friday night. “This is outrageous and precedent breaking.”
The reason for Biden's reversal lies in U.S. Flag Code, which states that when Armed Forces Day, observed on the third Saturday in May, falls on Peace Officers Memorial Day, flags should be flown at full staff.
Sununu posted on his Twitter feed Friday a notice issued May 10 by the The White House Office of Intergovernmental Affairs calling on the nation's governors to fly flags at half staff in observance of Peace Officers Memorial Day. The order was reversed Friday night, Sununu said.
The governor had issued a proclamation earlier in the day calling for flags in the state to be flown at half staff Saturday, the conclusion of Law Enforcement Memorial Week. Friday evening, he followed up with a statement that New Hampshire would continue to fly flags at half staff Saturday, despite Biden's updated proclamation stating that flags should fly at full staff.
“New Hampshire will continue to honor the men and women who have died or been injured in the line of duty by flying flags at half staff on Peace Officers Memorial Day as we have always done, and as is right,” Sununu said in the statement. “The Biden Administration’s reversal of their earlier proclamation in the eleventh hour is shocking, and our men in women in blue, along with their families, are owed an explanation for this sudden reversal. I call on New Hampshire’s congressional delegation to join with me in rejecting this disrespectful decision.”
An email request for clarification from the White House press office remained unanswered Saturday afternoon.
Many took to Twitter to point to U.S. Flag Code, calling Sununu's reaction “faux outrage.” Also noting the flag rules, the N.H. Democratic Party Saturday afternoon issued a statement saying Sununu “incorrectly attacked” the president.
“Governor Sununu’s faux-outrage is offensive to our veterans and those in the armed services,” NHDP Chair Ray Buckley said in the statement. “Governor Sununu should immediately apologize for sending a politically charged and factually incorrect tweet to score partisan points. Sununu should comply with federal law and put the flag at full staff to honor our armed forces.”
As of Saturday afternoon, the members of the New Hampshire congressional delegation — senators Maggie Hassan and Jeanne Shaheen and representatives Annie Kuster and Chris Pappas, all Democrats — had tweeted about #ArmedForcesDay, thanking those who serve.