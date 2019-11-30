LONDON — A knife assault on London Bridge Friday is being treated by police as a terrorist attack after several people were stabbed and the suspect was shot dead by a rapid-response team.
Two people died as a result of the attack, apart from the assailant, British media reported. They were identified initially only as members of the public.
Assistant Police Commissioner Neil Basu said the assailant died at the scene. Witnesses described him as wearing a “suicide vest,” but Basu said it was a “hoax explosive device.”
Onlookers said members of the public wrestled with the assailant and were fighting with him as police arrived at the scene. As many as 10 people were reported injured.
London Mayor Sadiq Khan hailed the bravery of ordinary people.
“What’s remarkable about the images we have seen is the breathtaking heroism of members of the public who literally ran toward danger, not knowing what confronted them,” he said.
Khan noted that people would not have known at the time that the device worn by the attacker was fake. “They really are the best of us, another example of the bravery and heroism of ordinary Londoners,” Khan said.
Police did not immediately release the name of the dead attacker or specify a motive.
“It has been declared a terrorist incident,” the deputy police commissioner said, adding that investigators were keeping “an open mind as to any motive.” He appealed to the public to supply any video or photographs they might have of the scene.
The bridge across the River Thames in central London is a major artery — and was the scene in June 2017 of a terrorist attack in which assailants identified as sympathizers of the Islamic State rammed pedestrians with a van, then sought out victims to stab. In that attack, the three assailants also wore fake explosive vests and were fatally shot after killing eight people and wounding 48.
A BBC reporter, John McManus, said Friday that he saw “a group of men involved in a fight on the bridge.”
“There appeared to be a fight going on on the other side of the bridge, with several men attacking one man ... Police then arrived, and shots were fired,” he said, according to the broadcaster.
President Donald Trump, who is headed to London next week for a meeting of NATO leaders, was briefed on the attack and was “monitoring the situation,” the White House said in a statement. “The United States strongly condemns all horrific acts of violence on innocent people, and we pledge our full support to our ally, the United Kingdom,” the statement said.
Amanda Hunter, an American living in London who was on a bus about to cross London Bridge, told the BBC that when she looked out the window, “I just saw these three police officers going over to a man. I believe he was carrying, maybe, it seemed like there was something in his hand. I’m not 100 percent sure, but then one of the police officers shot him.”