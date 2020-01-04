A mysterious pneumonia outbreak that’s sickened dozens of people in China has prompted airports in Singapore, Hong Kong and Taiwan to introduce fever screening, as scientists search for the infectious source.
From Friday evening, temperature screening will be implemented at Changi Airport for all travelers arriving from the central Chinese city of Wuhan, Singapore’s Ministry of Health said. In Hong Kong, thermal imaging systems will be deployed as part of increased fever surveillance at boundary checkpoints, authorities said. Taiwan has implemented similar measures, its Center for Disease Control said Tuesday.
As of Friday, 44 people had been diagnosed with pneumonia, the cause of which is unknown, the Wuhan Municipal Health Commission said in a statement. Eleven were in serious condition. Pathogen studies have ruled out common respiratory diseases including influenza, avian flu and adenovirus infections, it added. Some of those with pneumonia worked at a fresh seafood and produce market in the city. All the patients are being treated under quarantine, according to the commission.
The market, which has since been closed, sold birds, pheasants and snakes, along with organs of rabbits and other wildlife, the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy in Minneapolis said Thursday, citing local media reports. That’s triggered worries about the potential jump of an unknown virus to humans — reminiscent of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome, or SARS, which killed almost 800 people about 17 years ago.
The World Health Organization said it has activated an incident management team over the Wuhan cases to “ensure disease detection systems are sensitive, communication channels are open, and reporting is rapid across the region,” the South China Morning Post reported.
Investigations are still underway and authorities haven’t yet confirmed the pathogen that’s causing the illness, Paige Snider, a WHO spokeswoman, told the paper. The Wuhan Institute of Virology didn’t respond to an emailed request for comment on the infectious source.
Several people were arrested for circulating fake news online about the viral spread of pneumonia, provincial authorities said, adding that rumors on social media alleging that there had been an outbreak of SARS are untrue and no person-to-person transmission has been found so far.
Three travelers from Wuhan were admitted to hospitals in Hong Kong, though two were subsequently released, the South China Morning Post reported late Thursday. The city hasn’t received any Wuhan-related severe pneumonia cases, Secretary for Food and Health Sophia Chan told reporters Thursday.